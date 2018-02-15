अपना शहर चुनें

मासूम की हत्या के बाद अटैची में पड़ी उसकी लाश से डरने लगा था आरोपी, इसलिए किया ये काम

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 05:22 PM IST
know why accused start fearing of dead body of boy kept in suitcase for 37 days, so did this
1 of 5
दिल्ली के स्वरूप नगर इलाके में 7 साल के मासूम आशीष उर्फ आशु की हत्या के बाद उसका हत्यारोपी अवधेश उसकी लाश से डरने लगा था। 37 दिन तक अपने कमरे की अटैची में आशीष की लाश रखने वाला अवधेश उससे डरकर ये काम करने लगा था।
