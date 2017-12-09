मां-बहन की हत्या के बाद पकड़े गए किशोर ने किए ये 5 चौंकाने वाले खुलासे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
in gaur city double murder the boy told police these five things after getting caught{"_id":"5a2bd51e4f1c1b9f678c0509","slug":"in-gaur-city-double-murder-the-boy-told-police-these-five-things-after-getting-caught","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 5 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिसरख कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गौड़ सिटी 2 के फ्लैट में चार दिसंबर को मां और बहन का कत्ल कर फरार 16 वर्षीय किशोर को पुलिस ने बनारस से पकड़ लिया है। ये हैं वह पांच बड़े खुलासे जो किशोर के मिलने के बाद सामने आए-
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.