अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   congress leader kiran walia says kejriwal should become padman during pol khol campaign

जानिए क्यों कांग्रेस की इस महिला नेता ने कहा केजरीवाल को 'पैडमैन' बनकर दिखाना चाहिए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 06:09 PM IST
congress leader kiran walia says kejriwal should become padman during pol khol campaign
1 of 6
14 फरवरी के दिन वैलेंटाइन डे है लेकिन ये दिन केजरीवाल के लिए भी बहुत खास है। दरअसल इसी दिन साल 2015 में केजरीवाल सरकार अस्तित्व में आई थी और अब इसे तीन साल हो रहे हैं। इस मौके पर विपक्षी पार्टियां केजरीवाल सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोले हुए हैं। यही नहीं कांग्रेस की नेता ने तो केजरीवाल से कहा है कि उन्हें पैडमैन बनकर दिखाना चाहिए। क्यों कहा इस महिला नेता ने ऐसा जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरी खबर...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
3 years of kejriwal congress aam aadmi party bjp padman

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

know what different religion says about periods
Delhi NCR

सिख धर्म मानता है पीरियड्स को पवित्र, जानें विभिन्न धर्मग्रंथ क्या कहते हैं इस बारे में

12 फरवरी 2018

PICTURES OF KARAN NAGAR ENCOUNTER IN SNOWFALL AT SRINAGAR
Jammu

बर्फबारी में आतंकियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में कुछ यूं डटे रहे भारतीय जांबाज, देखें तस्वीरें

12 फरवरी 2018

Bride refused to marriage in varanasi
Varanasi

जयमाल के बाद दुल्हन बोली नहीं करुंगी शादी, सच्चाई सामने आने पर सब रह गए अवाक्

12 फरवरी 2018

unique story of couple, husband cheated wife, wife cheated husband
Chandigarh

पति-पत्नी ने खोली एक दूजे की पोल, मामला जानकर शर्तिया रोक नहीं पाएंगे हंसी

12 फरवरी 2018

in invitation letter wrote drinking alcohol is strictly forbidden
Kanpur

बेटी की शादी के कार्ड में लिखवाए तीन शब्द, समाज के लिए बन गए नजीर

12 फरवरी 2018

maha shivratri 2018, avoid 10 things to worship lord shiva
Chandigarh

51 साल बाद शुभ शिवरात्रि कल, शिवलिंग पर न चढ़ाएं ये 10 चीजें, नाराज होंगे महादेव

12 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

autoexpo 2018: the truth behind the life of models happiness
Delhi NCR

ऑटो एक्सपो 2018: सामने से खुश दिखने वाली मॉडल्स की जिंदगी के पीछे की ये है सच्चाई

12 फरवरी 2018

lady shaved off head with son in karnal of haryana
Chandigarh

इधर गिरे बाल उधर आंसू, शहीद की पत्नी और बेटे का मुंडन, देख नहीं पाओगे तस्वीरें

12 फरवरी 2018

uttarkashi accident rescue photos
Dehradun

दुल्हन लेकर लौट रहे बारातियों से भरा वाहन नदी में गिरा, तस्वीरों में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन 

12 फरवरी 2018

radhe maa in jaguar car in punjab in maha shivratri shobhayatra
Chandigarh

शोभायात्रा में पहुंची करोड़ों की जगुआर, अंदर से निकली राधे मां और हो गई जय-जयकार

12 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage of bjp minister vipul goyal niece tina goyal
Chandigarh

BJP मंत्री ने की भतीजी की ऐसी अजीबोगरीब शादी, देखते रह गए दुनिया वाले

12 फरवरी 2018

awesome photos of snowfall in kedarnath
Dehradun

यहां मौसम ने ली करवट और बर्फबारी के बाद दिखा जन्नत सा नजारा, तस्वीरों में देखें...

12 फरवरी 2018

Here's The Puja Timings and Vidhi For The Maha shivaratri 2018 date in India
Chandigarh

13 फरवरी को ही शिवरात्रि मनाना शुभ, 14 तारीख सही नहीं, ये है वजह

12 फरवरी 2018

Groom demand car and bride refused to go with him
Varanasi

दूल्हे ने विदाई से पहले किया ऐसा काम, दुल्हन ने ससुराल जाने से कर दिया इंकार

12 फरवरी 2018

amavasya auspicious solution to get money
Dehradun

15 फरवरी को पड़ रही है बड़ी अमावस्या, ये उपाय बना देंगे आपको धनवान

12 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Chaudhary's program was fiercely rage in kanpur
Kanpur

आखिर सपना के साथ ऐसा क्या हुआ जो कह दिया "जैसा सोचा था वैसा नहीं पाया", देखिए इन तस्वीरों में

12 फरवरी 2018

actress Mayuri Kango is working as md in gurugram
Delhi NCR

एक्टिंग को अलविदा कह कर 90's की ये एक्ट्रेस कर रहीं गुरुग्राम में जॉब, जानें क्या थी वजह

12 फरवरी 2018

step mother cut daughter in two pieces
Dehradun

बेटी के टुकड़े करने वाली 'खूनी' मां ने जेल में कहा कुछ ऐसा कि कैदियों ने दे डाली नसीहत

12 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 most mysterious temple of lord shiva
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: इन 10 मंदिरों में विराजते हैं देवों के देव महादेव, देंगे मुंह मांगा वरदान

12 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan budget 2018 cm raje announced new tourist destination in rajasthan
Jaipur

राजस्थान बजट: यह शहर आएगा पर्यटन के मानचित्र पर, बनेंगे 100 आइलैंड

12 फरवरी 2018

maha shivaratri special report on this temple
Kanpur

इस शिव मंदिर के गर्भ में छिपे अनबुझे पहलू, हर साल बढ़ता है आकार और छोटा होता जाता है जनेऊ

12 फरवरी 2018

valentines day 2018, unique love story of jalandhar lady gurjeet kaur
Chandigarh

Valentines Day: दिल छू लेगी इस महिला के प्यार और समर्पण की अनोखी कहानी

12 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.