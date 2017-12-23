बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अय्याश बाबा के सेक्स जेल से छुड़ाई गई 41 और महिलाएं, जानें बाबा की काली करतूतों की हिस्ट्री
{"_id":"5a3e3c734f1c1b193e8ba69c","slug":"more-girls-rescued-from-the-hermitage-of-baba-virendra-dev-dixit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 41 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 05:28 PM IST
दिल्ली के रोहिणी स्थित बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित के आश्रम से बृहस्पतिवार को 41 लड़कियों को छुड़ाया गया था। दिल्ली पुलिस और दिल्ली महिला आयोग की मदद से बाबा के इस सेक्स जेल का खुलासा हो पाया था। शनिवार को पुलिस ने बाबा के आश्रम में छापा मार कर एक बार फिर 41 लड़कियों को बरामद किया।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
