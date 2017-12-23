Download App
अय्याश बाबा के सेक्स जेल से छुड़ाई गई 41 और महिलाएं, जानें बाबा की काली करतूतों की हिस्ट्री

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 05:28 PM IST
more girls rescued from the hermitage of baba virendra dev dixit

दिल्ली के रोहिणी स्थित बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित के आश्रम से बृहस्पतिवार को 41 लड़कियों को छुड़ाया गया था। दिल्ली पुलिस और दिल्ली महिला आयोग की मदद से बाबा के इस सेक्स जेल का खुलासा हो पाया था। शनिवार को पुलिस ने बाबा के आश्रम में छापा मार कर एक बार फिर 41 लड़कियों को बरामद किया।

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

