शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   class 9 girl suicide case: dancer gets grade b in school marksheet and 4 more doubts on school

छात्रा सुसाइड केसः स्कूल में नृत्य सिखाने वाली को ही दिया B ग्रेड, ऐसे ही 4 सवाल उठा रहे सिर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा/नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 03:42 PM IST
class 9 girl suicide
1 of 6
जो लड़की अपने ही स्कूल में बच्चों को नृत्य सिखाती हो उसे उसके टीचर मार्कशीट में डांस में ही बी ग्रेड दे दें, तो यह निश्चित ही स्कूल और उसके शिक्षकों पर बड़े सवाल खड़े करता है। ऐसे ही चार और सवाल हैं शिक्षकों पर संदेह पैदा करते हैं-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
class 9 girl commits suicide suicide ahlcon public school mayur vihar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अखिलेश यादव एवं शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल के सपा में एक्टिव हाेते ही गड़बड़ाया राज्यसभा में बीजेपी के 9वें उम्मीदवार की जीत का गणित

22 मार्च 2018

भांग तैयार करता दुकानदार
Kanpur

यकीन नहीं हाे रहा है भईया, इस शहर के लाेग हर साल खा जाते 46 हजार किलो भांग

22 मार्च 2018

tilak hall
Lucknow

राज्यसभा चुनाव : यूपी विधानसभा के तिलक हॉल में तैयारियां हुईं मुकम्मल, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

life insurance
Dehradun

सिर्फ एक बार पैसा लगाने के बाद LIC की ये पॉलिसी आपको कर देंगी मालामाल

22 मार्च 2018

हिसार सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

बाप-बेटों को एक साथ अंतिम विदाई, साथ जलीं 5 चिताएं, देखकर मां-बहनें बेसुध

22 मार्च 2018

delhi assembly
Delhi NCR

यहां पढ़िए केजरीवाल सरकार के 26 प्वाइंट वाले ग्रीन बजट की सारी सौगातें

22 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

e way
Chandigarh

एक अप्रैल से लागू होगा ई वे बिल, यहां समझिए क्या है और क्या होंगे इसके फायदे

22 मार्च 2018

हिसार सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

Pics: पिता को बचाने निकले थे, पांचों को ऐसे आ गई मौत, हादसे का सच आया सामने

22 मार्च 2018

facebook
Delhi NCR

फेसबुक डेटा लीक: आपकी मौत कब होगी? ऐसे सवाल ही लीक कर रहे आपका डेटा, जानें क्या बरतें सावधानी

22 मार्च 2018

shivpal singh yadav in akhilesh yadav dinner party.
Lucknow

अखिलेश की डिनर पार्टी में पहुंचे चाचा शिवपाल, रिश्तों पर जमी बर्फ पिघली, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

डेमो इमेज
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं है जानकारी तो जल्द पता कीजिए

22 मार्च 2018

sarnath
Varanasi

देखें तस्वीरेंः भगवान बुद्ध की प्रथम उपदेश स्थली पहुंचे जर्मन राष्ट्रपति, संग्रहालय देख हुए अभिभूत

22 मार्च 2018

हिसार सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

'किसी ने ये नहीं सोचा कि कोई जिंदा है या नहीं...बचा लें, बस फोटो खींचने की पड़ी थी'

22 मार्च 2018

राजपाल यादव
Kanpur

राजपाल यादव ने बोली दिल की बात, कहा '' यहां आती हर धर्म की खुशबू''

22 मार्च 2018

हिसार सड़क हादसा
Chandigarh

बस से टकराई कार और खत्म हो गया परिवार, 5 लोगों की मौत कितनी दर्दनाक, तस्वीरें गवाह

22 मार्च 2018

मांग में सिंदूर भर दिया
Agra

मोहब्बत के शहर में मेक्सिको के 4 कपल ने लिए सात फेरे, वजह जानकर आपको भारतीय होने पर होगा गर्व

22 मार्च 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

PHOTOS: भारत दौरे के आगाज पर काशी पहुंचे जर्मन राष्ट्रपति, सड़कों- घाटों पर ऐसा है नजारा

22 मार्च 2018

नोटबंदी, बैंक, करेंसी एक्सचेंज
Dehradun

IT का खुलासाः नोटबंदी के दौरान 414 लोगों के खातों में जमा हुए 500 करोड़, होगी जांच

22 मार्च 2018

कचहरी परिसर में सुरक्षा का रहा व्यापक बंदोबस्त
Varanasi

पेशी पर आए विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी ने योगी सरकार पर बोला हमला, जानिए क्या कहा

22 मार्च 2018

अपना बुर्का पहचानती मुस्लिम महिला
Agra

यूपीः CM योगी के कार्यक्रम में मुस्लिम महिलाओं से उतरवाया बुर्का, फिर अंदर जाने की दी इजाजत

22 मार्च 2018

girl
Dehradun

SBI ने खाताधारकों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट, ध्यान नहीं दिया तो फिर पछताएंगे

22 मार्च 2018

टंकी पर चढ़े युवकों को समझाते अधिकारी।
Lucknow

अफसरों ने टरकाया तो पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गए दो युवक

22 मार्च 2018

class 9 girl suicide
class 9 girl suicide
class 9 girl suicide
class 9 girl suicide
class 9 girl suicide
class 9 girl suicide

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.