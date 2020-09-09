शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   cab driver murder case Miscreants connection to Dubai One had said that my brother employs many Muslims there

कैब चालक हत्याकांड: बदमाशों का दुबई से कनेक्शन!, एक ने कहा था वहां मेरे भाई मुस्लिमों को...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, दादरी, Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 08:49 AM IST
Cab driver murder case
1 of 5
Cab driver murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम से बुलंदशहर सवारी छोड़ने गए कैब चालक आफताब आलम की ग्रेटर नोएडा के बादलपुर इलाके में रविवार रात बदमाशों ने नृशंस हत्या कर दी। बादलपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में जीटी रोड स्थित मोहन स्वरूप अस्पताल के पास पुलिस को आफताब बुरी तरह घायल अवस्था में मिले थे। पुलिस ने उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। अभी तक हत्यारों का पता नहीं चल सका है, वहीं परिजन नए-नए खुलासे कर रहे हैं। 
 
murder cab driver murder cab driver murder in dadri cab driver murder case

Cab driver murder case
Cab driver murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो
कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Cab driver murder case
Cab driver murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कार में हुई हत्या
इसी कार में हुई हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैब चालक का बेटा
कैब चालक का बेटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
