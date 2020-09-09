कैब चालक हत्याकांड: बदमाशों का दुबई से कनेक्शन!, एक ने कहा था वहां मेरे भाई मुस्लिमों को...

{"_id":"5f5849c4dd0aee5ad17c31b2","slug":"cab-driver-murder-case-miscreants-connection-to-dubai-one-had-said-that-my-brother-employs-many-muslims-there","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928!, \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Cab driver murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5849c4dd0aee5ad17c31b2","slug":"cab-driver-murder-case-miscreants-connection-to-dubai-one-had-said-that-my-brother-employs-many-muslims-there","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928!, \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5849c4dd0aee5ad17c31b2","slug":"cab-driver-murder-case-miscreants-connection-to-dubai-one-had-said-that-my-brother-employs-many-muslims-there","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928!, \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Cab driver murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5849c4dd0aee5ad17c31b2","slug":"cab-driver-murder-case-miscreants-connection-to-dubai-one-had-said-that-my-brother-employs-many-muslims-there","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928!, \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी कार में हुई हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5849c4dd0aee5ad17c31b2","slug":"cab-driver-murder-case-miscreants-connection-to-dubai-one-had-said-that-my-brother-employs-many-muslims-there","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928!, \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैब चालक का बेटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला