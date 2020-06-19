शहर चुनें
big revealing about Inamul Haq Inter failed but good English speaking see photos

इनामुल हक को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, इंटर फेल है...लेकिन अंग्रेजी बोलने में तेज-तर्रार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Fri, 19 Jun 2020 10:32 AM IST
Bareilly news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सोशल साइट्स के जरिए युवाओं में आतंक का जहर घोलने की कोशिश कर रहे बरेली के इनामुल हक को यूपी एटीएस ने धर दबोचा है। लखनऊ एटीएस ने बरेली यूनिट की मदद से इनामुल को मंगलवार रात कटघर एरिया में स्थित उसके घर से धर दबोचा। एटीएस उसके भाई को भी पूछताछ के लिए अपने साथ ले गई है। एटीएस ने लखनऊ एटीएस थाने में उसके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करने के बाद उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया और पूछताछ के लिए 10 दिन की रिमांड पर ले लिया है। 
up ats inamul haq terrorist pakistan

