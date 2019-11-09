Ayodhya Verdict: चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस बल, तस्वीरों में देखें घरों से लेकर सड़क तक कैसा है हाल

{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जामा मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc67bca8ebc3e5b232d981e","slug":"ayodhya-verdict-see-in-photos-condition-of-delhi-ncr-in-every-corner-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ayodhya verdict
- फोटो : अमर उजाला