ATS gets al qaeda agent inamul haq third Facebook account Baghpat Kashmiri choice for studies

अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक का तीसरा फेसबुक एकाउंट, ज्यादातर इस शहर के लोग जुड़े

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 10:03 AM IST
inamul haq
1 of 5
inamul haq - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बरेली जिले के कटघर इलाके से गिरफ्तार इनामुल हक और उसके दोस्त एटीएस जम्मू-कश्मीर के सलमान वानी के सोशल मीडिया पर चल रहे अलग-अलग एकाउंट की छानबीन के दौरान एटीएस ने पता लगाया है कि एक मुहिम कश्मीरी छात्रों को मदरसों और तकनीकी संस्थानों में दाखिला दिलाने की भी चल रही थी। 
 
inamul haq salman khurshid vani salman khurshid wani al qaeda agent inamul haq zakir musa

