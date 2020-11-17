गाजियाबाद: सुसाइड नोट में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लिखी दिल की बात- अगर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी हो जाती तो...

{"_id":"5fb347588ebc3e9bed14c0c4","slug":"anupshahar-gang-assault-victim-writes-suicide-note-says-no-one-trusts-her-anymore","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924- \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने से परेशान दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने की आत्महत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लिखा सुसाइड नोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लिखा सुसाइड नोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिकायत करने थाने पहुंचे परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिकायत करने थाने पहुंचे परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लिखा सुसाइड नोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला