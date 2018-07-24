बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अलवर लिंचिंग में मारे गए 'अकबर' का नाम ऐसे पड़ा 'रकबर', इसलिए ले जा रहा था 60 हजार की गाय
यूनुस अलवी, अमर उजाला, कोल गांव (मेवात), Updated Tue, 24 Jul 2018 01:50 PM IST
कोल गांव से फिरोजपुर झिरका करीब 8 किलोमीटर दूर है। गांव के अधिकतर लोग शहर जाकर घरों या दुग्ध डेरियों पर गाय भैंस का दूध बेचते हैं। मृतक रकबर के पिता सुलेमान भी शुरू से ही दूध बेचने का काम करते हैं। वह बताते हैं कि उनके बेटे का नाम पहले अकबर था लेकिन उन्होंने एक खास वजह से उसका नाम रकबर रख दिया। इसके साथ ये भी बताया कि रकबर आखिर 60 हजार की गायें खरीदकर क्यों ला रहा था।
