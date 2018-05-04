बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aec02cc4f1c1b58098b7c49","slug":"wife-beaten-by-husband-on-road-in-abohar-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0938\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देखिए जल्लाद पति की करतूत, पत्नी को बीच सड़क बालों से घसीटा और मारा पीटा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अबोहर(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 12:29 PM IST
एक जल्लाद पति ने अपनी पत्नी को ऐसा दर्द दिया, जिसे सुनकर हर एक महिला यही दुआ करेगी कि उसका पति ऐसा न हो। तस्वीरों में देखिए पूरा मामला।
