शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   indian army soldier rajinder singh died on indo china border, funeral at paternal village

Pics: चीन बॉर्डर पर शहीद जवान को अंतिम विदाई, मां-पत्नी बेहोश, फूट-फूट कर रोये बच्चे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बटाला(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 12:29 PM IST
राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
1 of 7
चीन के बॉर्डर पर शहीद हुए सेना के जवान पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए। इस दौरान उनकी मां, पिता, पत्नी और बच्चों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था देखिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
indian army indo china border

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शुभमन गिल
Cricket News

देखिए एक और 'युवराज सिंह', U19 में बनाए थे 3 रिकॉर्ड, विराट कोहली भी इनके कायल

4 मई 2018

कैबिनेट मंत्री के बेटे अनूप पचौरी
Kanpur

दुर्गा पूजा का चबूतरा तोड़े जाने पर भड़का बंगाली समाज, कैबिनेट मंत्री के बेटे के खिलाफ कड़ी नाराजगी

4 मई 2018

sena bharti
Delhi NCR

सेना में भर्ती के दौरान लंबाई बढ़ाने के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने कर डाला ऐसा काम कल्पना करना भी मुश्किल

4 मई 2018

बड़े भाई के शव के साथ छोटे ने खुद को घर में कैद कर लिया
Kanpur

मंजर इतना खौफनाक कि रूह कांप उठे! भाई के शव के साथ खुद को कई दिन से किए था कैद

4 मई 2018

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Lucknow

छात्रा ने एसएसपी लखनऊ से पूछा- पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें... तो मिला ये जवाब, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2018

doon hospital
Dehradun

शर्मनाक! सबसे बड़े अस्पताल में नहीं मिली स्ट्रेचर,भाई के शव को कंधे पर ढोकर भटकता रहा युवक, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2018

More in City & states

transgender arresting
Dehradun

PICS: बधाई मांगने पहुंचे किन्नरों के दो गुटों में जमकर हुई मारपीट,बचाव करने पहुंचीं ये Bigg Boss फेम

4 मई 2018

उन्नाव रेप केस
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांडः आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर को लखनऊ जेल शिफ्ट किए जाने समेत 'कई बड़ी खबरें'

4 मई 2018

grandmother died
Delhi NCR

तेज आंधी में जब तीसरी मंजिल से गिरने लगी ईंटें, 5 साल के पोते को बचाने में गई दादी की जान

4 मई 2018

tanya khanna
Delhi NCR

शायद मौत ही खींच ले गई रेडियो मिर्ची की तान्या को, आखिरी कॉल में मां ने उससे कहा था मत आ घर

4 मई 2018

HP Board 10th Result 2018 declared toppers list of HP Board 10th exam
Shimla

HP Board 10th Result 2018: सिर्फ 12 क्लिक में देखिए 10वीं के सभी टॉपर

4 मई 2018

शादी
Chandigarh

सुहागरात में खुली दूल्हे की पोल, ऐसा सच आया सामने...दुल्हन के उड़ गए होश

4 मई 2018

कसौली गोलीकांड
Chandigarh

कसौली गोलीकांड में घायल PWD के कर्मचारी ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

4 मई 2018

पेट्रोल पंप पर युवक की मौत
Chandigarh

चुपचाप बैठा देख रहा था मोबाइल और आ गई मौत, ऐसे हुई Shocked करने वाली घटना

4 मई 2018

marriage in khatima
Dehradun

दरवाजे पर थी बारात, तभी आग से जलकर सब कुछ हो गया बर्बाद, लड़के वालों ने कायम कर दी मिसाल

4 मई 2018

सीतापुर
Lucknow

सीतापुर के गांवों में कुत्तों को फांसी दे रहे लोग, खुद भी जी रहे दहशत के माहौल में, जानें वजह

2 मई 2018

अांध्ाी से तबाही
Agra

कुदरत का कहरः आगरा में हर तरफ दर्दनाक मंजर, तूफान ने दिए कभी न भरने वाले जख्म

4 मई 2018

gangrape in nuh
Delhi NCR

लड़की को घर से अगवा कर किया गैंगरेप फिर सड़क पर छोड़ा, बाद में पीड़िता ने उठाया खतरनाक कदम

3 मई 2018

tanya khanna
Delhi NCR

रेडियो मिर्ची की ग्रुप मैनेजर का एक्सीडेंट था इतना भयंकर, ड्राइवर सीट से पिछली सीट पर पहुंचा शव

4 मई 2018

sunita
Delhi NCR

महिला को बार-बार होता था पीलिया, जब सीटी स्कैन के बाद हुआ ऑपरेशन तो निकले 20 मीटर लंबे...

3 मई 2018

accident
Dehradun

शादी के लिए हंसी खुशी घर आ रहा था जवान, ऐसे आई मौत की मच गया कोहराम, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

4 मई 2018

दो दिन में इसी तरह का मौसम रहने की उम्मीद
Kanpur

कानपुर, लखनऊ, वाराणसी, गोरखपुर और इलाहाबाद के लिए मौसम विभाग की बड़ी चेतावनी

3 मई 2018

राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.