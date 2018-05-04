बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aebf5a34f1c1b60098b816e","slug":"indian-army-soldier-rajinder-singh-died-on-indo-china-border-funeral-at-paternal-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: चीन बॉर्डर पर शहीद जवान को अंतिम विदाई, मां-पत्नी बेहोश, फूट-फूट कर रोये बच्चे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बटाला(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 12:29 PM IST
चीन के बॉर्डर पर शहीद हुए सेना के जवान पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए। इस दौरान उनकी मां, पिता, पत्नी और बच्चों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था देखिए।
