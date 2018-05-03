बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aeaa2414f1c1b66098b7bca","slug":"vvpat-machines-to-be-used-for-the-first-time-in-loksabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में पहली बार इस मशीन का प्रयोग, लोगों को होगा बड़ा फायदा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 11:27 AM IST
2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में पहली बार ईवीएम के साथ एक और मशीन देखने को मिलेगी, जिससे लोगों को बड़ा फायदा होगा, देखिए।
