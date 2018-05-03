शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   VVPAT machines to be used for the first time in loksabha election 2019

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में पहली बार इस मशीन का प्रयोग, लोगों को होगा बड़ा फायदा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 11:27 AM IST
demo pic
1 of 7
2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में पहली बार ईवीएम के साथ एक और मशीन देखने को मिलेगी, जिससे लोगों को बड़ा फायदा होगा, देखिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
vvpat vvpat machines loksabha election 2019

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

aadhaar card
Chandigarh

Aadhaar कार्ड को लेकर एक नई जानकारी आई सामने, देखिए एक टेंशन दूर हो जाएगी

3 मई 2018

कसौली गोलीकांड
Chandigarh

कसौली गोलीकांड में घायल PWD के कर्मचारी ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

3 मई 2018

अांध्ाी से तबाही
Agra

यूपीः 132 किमी की रफ्तार से आया तूफान, आगरा में अब तक 36 लोगों की हुई मौत

3 मई 2018

marriage in khatima
Dehradun

दरवाजे पर थी बारात, तभी आग से जलकर सब कुछ हो गया बर्बाद, लड़के वालों ने कायम कर दी मिसाल

3 मई 2018

happy man
Dehradun

Loan लेने वालों को इतनी सारी सुविधाएं दे रहा ये बैंक, पढ़ें और जल्दी से उठाएं फायदा

3 मई 2018

accident
Dehradun

शादी के लिए हंसी खुशी घर आ रहा था जवान, ऐसे आई मौत की मच गया कोहराम, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

3 मई 2018

More in City & states

सीतापुर
Lucknow

सीतापुर के गांवों में कुत्तों को फांसी दे रहे लोग, खुद भी जी रहे दहशत के माहौल में, जानें वजह

2 मई 2018

प्रोफेसर

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 1150 पदों की भर्ती का रास्ता साफ, यहां जानें कब होगी परीक्षा

3 मई 2018

lucknow is the 7th most polluted city in the world
Lucknow

लखनऊ की हवा बहुत ही जहरीली, WHO की रिपोर्ट में शहर की रैंकिंग देखकर आप भी चौंक जाएंगे

3 मई 2018

अांधी पानी के साथ गिरे अाेला
Kanpur

आंधी-तूफान ने बरपाया कहर, मूसलाधार बारिश के साथ अाेला गिरने से किसानाें के सपने हुए चूर-चूर

3 मई 2018

sunita
Delhi NCR

महिला को बार-बार होता था पीलिया, जब सीटी स्कैन के बाद हुआ ऑपरेशन तो निकले 20 मीटर लंबे...

3 मई 2018

tanya khanna
Delhi NCR

रेडियो मिर्ची की ग्रुप मैनेजर की सड़क हादसे में मौत, चला रही थी तेज रफ्तार में कार

3 मई 2018

keshav prasad maurya visits intermediate topper's home in barabanki.
Lucknow

यूपी टॉपर के घर पहुंचे डिप्टी सीएम, गले लगाकर बोले- 'तुम आगे बढ़ो, समस्याएं मेरे ऊपर छोड़ दो'

3 मई 2018

shamshan
Dehradun

श्मशान घाट में अंतिम संस्कार छोड़ अचानक भागने लगे लोग,कोई नदी में कूदा तो कोई सड़क पर भागा और फिर...

3 मई 2018

Tej Bahadur Yadav
Chandigarh

'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाले तेज बहादुर की शिकायत पर BSF ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, जानिए

3 मई 2018

Woman Officer Shot Dead By Hotel Owner In Kasauli
Shimla

इस कातिल ने मारी महिला अफसर को गोली, बिजली बोर्ड में है बड़े पद पर तैनात

1 मई 2018

ANUSHKA SHETTY
Dehradun

PICS: बाबा केदार के धाम पहुंचीं बाहुबली की 'देवसेना', लेकिन इस बात पर उनके फैंस हो गए नाराज

3 मई 2018

skeleton in car
Delhi NCR

कार की ड्राइविंग सीट पर कंकाल को बैठा देख उड़े सबके होश, जांच में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली सच्चाई

2 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

7वां फेरा पूरा होने से पहले ही 'टूट गया जन्मों का बंधन', हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि दुल्हन ने लौटा दी बारात

3 मई 2018

storm
Dehradun

Photos: तेज बारिश के साथ अंधड़ से दिन में ही छा गया अंधेरा, 24 घंटे अभी भी खतरनाक

3 मई 2018

dtc driver
Delhi NCR

DTC बस में बैठकर ड्राइवर ने मौत से ठीक पहले बनाया शॉक करने वाला वीडियो, फिर जहर खाकर दी जान

3 मई 2018

marriage
Dehradun

मां-बाप और भाई की अर्थी के बाद उठी बेटी की डोली, फूट-फूट कर रोया पूरा गांव, तस्वीरें रुला देंगीं

1 मई 2018

demo pic
मतदाता-सत्यापित पेपर ऑडिट ट्रायल
demo pic
vvpat
वीवीपीएटी
मतदान
Voter List

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.