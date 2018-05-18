बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afe6f954f1c1beb408b621c","slug":"video-viral-five-years-old-daughter-beaten-by-mother-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902, \u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
5 साल की मासूम को बोरी में डालकर लातों, घूंसों और चप्पलों से धुनती थी मां, देखिए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 11:45 AM IST
5 साल की मासूम बेटी को मां बोरी में डालकर लातों, घूंसों और चप्पलों से पीटती थी और इस दरिंदगी का वीडियो भाई ने बनाया था।
