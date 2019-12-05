शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Vetern Athlete Mann Kaur Wins Gold Medals in Asia Masters Athletics Championship

103 साल की महिला के जीने का जुनून देखकर हैरान रह जाएंगे, कहती हैं- फिट रहना मेरा शौक

संजीव पंगोत्रा, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 11:35 AM IST
एथलीट मान कौर
एथलीट मान कौर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
103 साल की उम्र हो गई, लेकिन वह कभी रुकती नहीं, कभी थकती नहीं। इनके जीने का जुनून और फिटनेस देखकर आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे।
mann kaur asia masters athletics championship success story
एथलीट मान कौर
एथलीट मान कौर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
