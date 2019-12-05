103 साल की महिला के जीने का जुनून देखकर हैरान रह जाएंगे, कहती हैं- फिट रहना मेरा शौक

{"_id":"5de897b68ebc3e54b121a928","slug":"vetern-athlete-mann-kaur-wins-gold-medals-in-asia-masters-athletics-championship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"103 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902- \u092b\u093f\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एथलीट मान कौर
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
एथलीट मान कौर
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
एथलीट मान कौर
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
एथलीट मान कौर
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
एथलीट मान कौर
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
एथलीट मान कौर
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो