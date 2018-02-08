बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस साल दिखेंगे 3 आंशिक सूर्यग्रहण, बिल्कुल न करें ये सभी गलतियां, परेशानी झेलेंगे
नीरज कुमार/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:45 AM IST
साल 2018 में तीन आंशिक सूर्यग्रहण नजर आएंगे। कहते हैं कि ग्रहण के दौरान कुछ गलतियां भूल से भी नहीं होनी चाहिएं, परेशानी उठानी पड़ सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7be29d4f1c1ba3268b8f77","slug":"three-solar-eclipse-in-year-2018-avoid-these-things-on-15-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 3 \u0906\u0902\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.