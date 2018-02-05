बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7813124f1c1bd34b8b6dd7","slug":"sonipat-girl-child-died-due-to-wrong-injection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0926\u092e \u0918\u0941\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948', \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 3 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'पापा, मेरा दम घुट रहा है', कहते हुए दम तोड़ गई 3 साल की बेटी, असलियत आई सामने
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 03:57 PM IST
पापा आप कहीं मत जाना, मेरा दम घुट रहा है और इतना कहते ही बाप की आंखों के सामने 3 साल की बेटी दम तोड़ गई। अब एक असलियत सामने आई है।
