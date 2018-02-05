अपना शहर चुनें

'पापा, मेरा दम घुट रहा है', कहते हुए दम तोड़ गई 3 साल की बेटी, असलियत आई सामने

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 03:57 PM IST
sonipat girl child died due to wrong injection
पापा आप कहीं मत जाना, मेरा दम घुट रहा है और इतना कहते ही बाप की आंखों के सामने 3 साल की बेटी दम तोड़ गई। अब एक असलियत सामने आई है।
