Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Suicide Tower of Sukhna Lake Chandigarh Favourite Shooting Spot for Bollywood

बॉलीवुड को खूब भा रहा ये 'सुसाइड टॉवर', 99 फिल्मों की शूटिंग हुई यहां, आमिर खान भी आएंगे

अभिषेक वाजपेयी, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 02:16 PM IST
सुखना लेक
सुखना लेक - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
बॉलीवुड को देश में मौजूद एक 'सुसाइड टॉवर' इतना पसंद आ रहा है कि यहां साल 2019 में 99 फिल्मों की शूटिंग हो चुकी है और शूटिंग आगे भी जारी रहेगी।
suicide tower sukhna lake shooting spot bollywood
सुखना लेक
