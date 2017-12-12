बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहाड़ों का मौसम बिगड़ा, पत्नी-बच्चों के साथ जा रहे हैं तो ये सावधानियां बरतें
Shimla administration's letter to Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana
Updated Wed, 13 Dec 2017 12:43 AM IST
मौसम के करवट लेते ही शिमला-मनाली में बर्फबारी शुरु हो गई है। ऐसे में शिमला प्रशासन ने बाहरी राज्यों को लेटर लिख कई हिदायतें जारी की हैं, देखिए
