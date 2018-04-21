शहर चुनें

Pics: 3 दिन से मां की लाश के पास सो रहा था 7 साल का बेटा, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 11:50 AM IST
मां के शव के साथ सो रहा था बच्चा
7 साल का बेटा तीन दिन से पंखे से लटक रहे मां के शव के पास सो रहा था। चौथे दिन दोनों ऐसे हाल में मिले, तस्वीरें देखकर दिल दहल जाएगा।
