Pics: 3 दिन से मां की लाश के पास सो रहा था 7 साल का बेटा, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 11:50 AM IST
7 साल का बेटा तीन दिन से पंखे से लटक रहे मां के शव के पास सो रहा था। चौथे दिन दोनों ऐसे हाल में मिले, तस्वीरें देखकर दिल दहल जाएगा।
