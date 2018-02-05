बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a783c6d4f1c1b93268b871d","slug":"sbi-changed-rule-for-account-holders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
SBI ग्राहकों के लिए बेहद जरूरी जानकारी, नहीं देखी तो खाते से पैसा गंवा बैठेंगे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:43 PM IST
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए बेहद जरूरी एडवाइजरी जारी की है। ध्यान नहीं दिया तो अकाउंट खाली हो सकता है, पैसे का नुकसान झेलेंगे।
