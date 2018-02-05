बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक शख्स, जिसने सचिन तेंदुलकर के पैर छूकर उनसे उनका सब कुछ ले लिया
एक शख्स, जिसने सचिन तेंदुलकर के पैर छूकर उनसे उनका सब कुछ ले लिया
रमेश शुक्ला सफर/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 01:32 PM IST
सचिन तेंदुलकर के साथ जो काम आज तक कोई नहीं कर पाया, वो इस शख्स ने कर दिखाया। इसने सचिन से उनका सब कुछ ले लिया, जानिए कौन है?
