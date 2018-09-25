बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5ba9ef6c867a557fe2537694","slug":"sapna-choudhary-controversys-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0924\u0915, 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्टेज से लेकर बिग बॉस और बॉलीवुड तक, 5 बड़े विवादों से नींद उड़ा चुकी है सपना चौधरी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 01:59 PM IST
स्टेज से लेकर बिग बॉस, बॉलीवुड और फिल्मों तक पहुंचने वाली सपना चौधरी कई बड़े विवादों से लोगों की नींद तक उड़ा चुकी हैं, जानिए ऐसी ही 5 कंट्रोवर्सी के बारे में।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5ba9ef6c867a557fe2537694","slug":"sapna-choudhary-controversys-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0924\u0915, 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba9ef6c867a557fe2537694","slug":"sapna-choudhary-controversys-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0924\u0915, 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba9ef6c867a557fe2537694","slug":"sapna-choudhary-controversys-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0924\u0915, 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba9ef6c867a557fe2537694","slug":"sapna-choudhary-controversys-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0924\u0915, 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba9ef6c867a557fe2537694","slug":"sapna-choudhary-controversys-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0924\u0915, 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba9ef6c867a557fe2537694","slug":"sapna-choudhary-controversys-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0924\u0915, 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.