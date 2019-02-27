बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c764700bdec22738563f60f","slug":"ritu-phogat-interview-to-told-why-she-quit-wrestling-to-join-mma-mixed-martial-art","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u090b\u0924\u0941 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुश्ती छोड़ने के बाद पहली बार बोलीं ऋतु फोगाट, बताया- अखाड़े से दूरी क्यों बनाई, क्या है टारगेट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चरखी दादरी(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 01:51 PM IST
कुश्ती छोड़ने का एलान करने बाद ऋतु फोगाट पहली बार मीडिया से रूबरू हुईं और बताया कि आखिर क्यों उन्होंने अखाड़े से दूरी बनाई और उनका असली टारगेट क्या है, पढ़ें इंटरव्यू।
