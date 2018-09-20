बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5ba33dde867a557ffd369127","slug":"rewari-gangrape-accused-nishu-facebook-posts-against-girls-on-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः मुख्य आरोपी नीशू के फेसबुक से हुए 5 बड़े खुलासे, लड़कियों पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी/कनीना (हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 12:07 PM IST
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप मामले में पकड़े गए मुख्य आरोपी नीशू के फेसबुक अकाउंट से कई बड़े खुलासे हुए हैं। वह लड़कियों के बारे में अपमानजनक पोस्ट करता था, देखिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5ba33dde867a557ffd369127","slug":"rewari-gangrape-accused-nishu-facebook-posts-against-girls-on-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba33dde867a557ffd369127","slug":"rewari-gangrape-accused-nishu-facebook-posts-against-girls-on-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba33dde867a557ffd369127","slug":"rewari-gangrape-accused-nishu-facebook-posts-against-girls-on-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba33dde867a557ffd369127","slug":"rewari-gangrape-accused-nishu-facebook-posts-against-girls-on-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba33dde867a557ffd369127","slug":"rewari-gangrape-accused-nishu-facebook-posts-against-girls-on-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba33dde867a557ffd369127","slug":"rewari-gangrape-accused-nishu-facebook-posts-against-girls-on-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba33dde867a557ffd369127","slug":"rewari-gangrape-accused-nishu-facebook-posts-against-girls-on-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.