शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Rewari Gangrape, Accused Nishu Facebook Posts Against Girls on Molestation

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः मुख्य आरोपी नीशू के फेसबुक से हुए 5 बड़े खुलासे, लड़कियों पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी/कनीना (हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 12:07 PM IST
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
1 of 7
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप मामले में पकड़े गए मुख्य आरोपी नीशू के फेसबुक अकाउंट से कई बड़े खुलासे हुए हैं। वह लड़कियों के बारे में अपमानजनक पोस्ट करता था, देखिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rewari gangrape cbse topper gangrape haryana gangrape sp naazneen bhasin haryana police रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

नदी में युवकों के डूबने के बाद मौके पर जमा लोग।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान चार युवक गोमती में डूबे, एक का शव मिला, तीन लापता

20 सितंबर 2018

madan kaushik
Dehradun

खुशखबर : यहां नहीं चलेगा अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान, बेघर हुए लोगों को घर देगी सरकार 

20 सितंबर 2018

Army Jawan Wife killed daughter and after that commit suicide Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

सेना के जवान की पत्नी ने बेटी को गला दबाकर मारा फिर खुद फंदे पर झूली

19 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः कौन हैं क्या करते हैं तीनों आरोपी, सामने आई 5 ऐसी बातें, जानकर कहेंगे- शर्म करो

18 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

CBSE टॉपर के साथ गैंगरेप मामले में 7 ऐसे चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पढ़कर खौल जाएगा खून

18 सितंबर 2018

धर्मशाला हत्याकांड
Chandigarh

सेना के जवान ने दो साथियों की हत्या करके मौत को लगाया गले, आखिर क्यों...असली सच आया सामने

18 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

बुजुर्ग महिला को अस्तपाल में किया भर्ती
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बुजुर्ग बहन को भाई ने जानवरों से भी बदतर हालात में रखा कैद, 4 दिन में देता था खाने को 1 रोटी

19 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः आरोपी नीशू की गिरफ्तारी के बाद हुए 8 ऐसे खुलासे, पढ़कर हैरान रह जाएंगे

18 सितंबर 2018

ashu bhai guruji
Delhi NCR

आशु गुरुदेव दुष्कर्म मामला: बेटे के दोस्त ने खोले चौंकाने वाले राज, बताया क्या है असली सच

20 सितंबर 2018

thirty five passenger injured in private bus accident at chamba himachal
Shimla

अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क से नीचे लुढ़की निजी बस, दो की मौत, 48 घायल

19 सितंबर 2018

Encroachment
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: मस्जिद तोड़ने की बात सुनते ही सड़क पर मच गया 'महासंग्राम', पुलिस के हाथ-पांव फूले

20 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप के आरोपी
Chandigarh

देखिए इन 3 'दरिंदों' ने बर्बाद की CBSE टॉपर की जिंदगी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

18 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

माता वैष्णवदेवी का दर्शन करने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, रेलवे ने यात्रियों को दी ये सुविधा

20 सितंबर 2018

rape
Delhi NCR

बेटी के पेट दर्द का इलाज कराने अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजन, रिपोर्ट देख बुलानी पड़ गई पुलिस

19 सितंबर 2018

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (फोटो साभार : @INCIndia)
Delhi NCR

कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा के प्रश्न पर राहुल गांधी हो गए थे मौन, ये है वायरल वीडियो की सच्चाई

19 सितंबर 2018

Gargi Dey in Mrs India Worldwide grand Finale 2018
Shimla

ग्रीस में गार्गी के हुस्न की अदाओं का जलवा, अब ग्रैंड फिनाले की तैयारी

19 सितंबर 2018

मुठभेड़ में बदमाश घायल
Meerut

सीएम योगी के जांबाज अफसरों ने किए 2 इनामी ढेर, कई घायल, देखिए- मुठभेड़ की Live तस्वीरें

19 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः तीनों आरोपियों के कमरे से मिली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर हैरान रह गई पुलिस

18 सितंबर 2018

अमर सिंह व अखिलेश यादव
Varanasi

अमर सिंह बोले, अखिलेश का स्वभाव है डंक मारना, इस नेता को बताया सपा का खलनायक

20 सितंबर 2018

rewari gangrape
Chandigarh

...तो नहीं बचती CBSE टॉपर की जान, एक ऐसा सच आया सामने, जानकर हिल गए मां-बाप

18 सितंबर 2018

Boarding school sexual assault case accused in fear after Threat 
Dehradun

स्कूल गैंगरेप: छात्रा को स्कूल प्रबन्धन ने कही ऐसी बातें कि चाहकर भी घरवालों को बता न पाई अपना दर्द

20 सितंबर 2018

मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती ने कहा, आलीशान बंगले के लिए भाजपा का शुक्रिया, देखें अंदर की बेहतरीन तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.