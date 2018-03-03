बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेजी से वजन घट रहा है तो संभल जाएं, अनदेखी की तो जिंदगी बरबाद हुई समझो
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 02:51 PM IST
अगर आपका वजन तेजी से घट रहा है तो संभल जाएं। अनदेखी की तो पछताएंगे, जिंदगी बरबाद हो जाएगी और कुछ कर भी नहीं पाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9a687d4f1c1b512f8b50b5","slug":"rapidly-weight-loss-may-cause-cancer-be-aware","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.