Pics: शहीदों को नमन किया, फिर निकला बरात लेकर, शहनाई की जगह गूंजा भारत माता की जय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जुलाना(जींद), Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 12:49 PM IST
दूल्हे ने किया शहीदों को नमन
1 of 5
एक दूल्हे ने बरात ले जाने से पहले शहीदों को नमन किया। इस दौरान शहनाई की जगह भारत माता की जय के नारे लगे और ए मेरे वतन के लोगों गीत बजाया गया।

 
