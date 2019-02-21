बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c6e4f27bdec22297827b93b","slug":"pulwama-terror-attack-unique-marriage-groom-paid-tribute-to-martyres","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930, \u0936\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: शहीदों को नमन किया, फिर निकला बरात लेकर, शहनाई की जगह गूंजा भारत माता की जय
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जुलाना(जींद), Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 12:49 PM IST
एक दूल्हे ने बरात ले जाने से पहले शहीदों को नमन किया। इस दौरान शहनाई की जगह भारत माता की जय के नारे लगे और ए मेरे वतन के लोगों गीत बजाया गया।
