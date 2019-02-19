शहर चुनें

हरि सिंह के शहीद होने की खबर सुनकर बेहोश हो गई थी पत्नी, बताया- क्या थे उनके आखिरी शब्द

प्रीतम, अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 01:41 PM IST
शहीद हरि सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
पुलवामा एनकाउंटर में शहीद हुए हरि सिंह की शहादत की खबर सबसे पहले पत्नी को मिली थी, जिसे सुनकर वे बेहोश हो गई थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि बहादुर जवान के आखिरी शब्द क्या थे।
शहीद हरि सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
मां-पत्नी और बहनों ने सैल्यूट करके शहीद हरि सिंह को दी अंतिम विदाई, तस्वीरें देख भर आएंगी आंखें

19 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई के वक्त पत्नी ने शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को चूमा और कहती रही 'आई लव यू विभू', तस्वीरें...

19 फरवरी 2019

हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी से 300 सड़कें बंद, कई इलाकों में बिजली गुल, पानी की पाइपें जमी

19 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा एनकाउंटर: शहीद विभूति के घर से आई ऐसी तस्वीरें जिन्हें देखकर फट जाएगा कलेजा

19 फरवरी 2019

पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की सफेद चादर, तस्वीरों में देखिए शानदार नजारे

19 फरवरी 2019

शहीद मेजर विभूति को बचपन से था सेना में जाने का जुनून, यहां से मिली थी प्रेरणा

19 फरवरी 2019

तस्वीरें: माइनस 20 डिग्री तापमान में बर्फ के बीच वाहन दौड़ा रहे देश भर से आए 95 जांबाज

19 फरवरी 2019

मैं कैसे आ जाऊं, यहां और भी तो हैं मां के लाल, किस्मत वालों को मिलता है ऐसा मौका

19 फरवरी 2019

2 साल की उम्र में तैमूर ने सीखा गिटार बजाना, बेहद क्यूट वीडियो आया सामने, बार-बार देखने का करेगा मन

19 फरवरी 2019

बर्थ-डे पार्टी में गुब्बारा फोड़ने को लेकर विवाद, सिर पर किया वार, मौत

19 फरवरी 2019

बुलंदशहर: वृंदावन जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं की कार नहर में गिरी, 5 लोगों की मौत, 3 घायल

19 फरवरी 2019

'हमेशा जल्दी में रहा, अब जल्दी ही चला गया' पिता ने जिस तरह बताई शहीद की जीवन गाथा, पढ़कर भर आएगा दिल

19 फरवरी 2019

आखिर क्यों सावित्री ने शादी का जोड़ा पहनकर शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, जानिए वजह

18 फरवरी 2019

प्रयागराज: पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में लगा बैनर गिरने पर विवाद, धर्मस्थल के पास पत्थरबाजी, लगाया जाम

19 फरवरी 2019

तस्वीरें: जिस शहीद मेजर को भाई और दोस्त कहते थे 'टाइगर', उनकाे अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ा जन सैलाब

18 फरवरी 2019

तस्वीरें: दुल्हन के जोड़े में सावित्री ने शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, रोया पूरा गांव

18 फरवरी 2019

शहीद मेजर नहीं निभा सके अपनी पत्नी से किया वादा, इंतजार करती रह गई निकिता

19 फरवरी 2019

जंतर-मंतर पर कश्मीरी युवक ने लगाए पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे 

18 फरवरी 2019

एक मेजर की चल रही थी अंतिम विदाई तभी आई दूसरे मेजर के शहीद होने की खबर

19 फरवरी 2019

पत्नी से फोन पर बोला जवान, 40 भाइयों का बदला लेकर जल्द आऊंगा, ऐसे आई शहादत की खबर

19 फरवरी 2019

नवजोत सिद्धू के शो से बाहर होने पर कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा का चौंकाने वाला बयान, खुद बताई वजह

19 फरवरी 2019

शहीद हरि सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीद हरि सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीद हरि सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीद हरि सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
शहीद हरि सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
