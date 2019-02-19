बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हरि सिंह के शहीद होने की खबर सुनकर बेहोश हो गई थी पत्नी, बताया- क्या थे उनके आखिरी शब्द
प्रीतम, अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 01:41 PM IST
पुलवामा एनकाउंटर में शहीद हुए हरि सिंह की शहादत की खबर सबसे पहले पत्नी को मिली थी, जिसे सुनकर वे बेहोश हो गई थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि बहादुर जवान के आखिरी शब्द क्या थे।
