पुलवामा आतंकी हमले पर खुफिया एजेंसी का बड़ा खुलासा- बॉर्डर पार से थोड़ा-थोड़ा लाया गया विस्फोटक
मोहित धुपड़, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 11:40 AM IST
14 फरवरी को पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हुए आतंकी हमले को लेकर खुफिया एजेंसियों ने एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है। इसमें बताया गया है कि कैसे हमले की साजिश रची गई और कैसे तैयारी की गई।
