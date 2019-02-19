शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Pulwama Terror Attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed on 14 February on CRPF Soldiers

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले पर खुफिया एजेंसी का बड़ा खुलासा- बॉर्डर पार से थोड़ा-थोड़ा लाया गया विस्फोटक

मोहित धुपड़, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 11:40 AM IST
pulwama terror attack
1 of 7
14 फरवरी को पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हुए आतंकी हमले को लेकर खुफिया एजेंसियों ने एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है। इसमें बताया गया है कि कैसे हमले की साजिश रची गई और कैसे तैयारी की गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pulwama terror attack jaish-e-mohammed crpf soldiers pulwama attacks pulwama attack mastermind
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

शहीद हरि सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

Pics: पुलवामा में शहीद जवान हरि सिंह को दी जा रही अंतिम विदाई, लगे पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे

19 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

अंतिम विदाई के वक्त पत्नी ने शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को चूमा और कहती रही 'आई लव यू विभू', तस्वीरें...

19 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकाउंटर: शहीद विभूति के घर से आई ऐसी तस्वीरें जिन्हें देखकर फट जाएगा कलेजा

19 फरवरी 2019

heavy snowfall recorded in himachal pradesh including shimla
Shimla

पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की सफेद चादर, तस्वीरों में देखिए शानदार नजारे

19 फरवरी 2019

नहर से कार को निकालते लोग
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: वृंदावन जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं की कार नहर में गिरी, 5 लोगों की मौत, 3 घायल

19 फरवरी 2019

martyr major chitresh bisht
Dehradun

'हमेशा जल्दी में रहा, अब जल्दी ही चला गया' पिता ने जिस तरह बताई शहीद की जीवन गाथा, पढ़कर भर आएगा दिल

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Pulwama Terror Attack Wife Bids Adieu To Martyr Tilak Raj In Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

आखिर क्यों सावित्री ने शादी का जोड़ा पहनकर शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, जानिए वजह

18 फरवरी 2019

martyr major chitresh bisht
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: जिस शहीद मेजर को भाई और दोस्त कहते थे 'टाइगर', उनकाे अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ा जन सैलाब

18 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
fire in narela
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः नरेला की जूतों की फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, 12 फायर टेंडर मौके पर, देखें तस्वीरें

19 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Terror Attack Wife bids adieu to martyr Tilak Raj in Kangra Himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: दुल्हन के जोड़े में सावित्री ने शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, रोया पूरा गांव

18 फरवरी 2019

मेजर विभूति ढौंडियाल का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा देहरादून
Dehradun

शहीद मेजर नहीं निभा सके अपनी पत्नी से किया वादा, इंतजार करती रह गई निकिता

19 फरवरी 2019

pakistan murdabad slogan raiser
Delhi NCR

जंतर-मंतर पर कश्मीरी युवक ने लगाए पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे 

18 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama attack: Controversy over falling banner found in protest Prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में लगा बैनर गिरने पर विवाद, धर्मस्थल के पास पत्थरबाजी, लगाया जाम

19 फरवरी 2019

शहीद हरि सिंह
Chandigarh

पत्नी से फोन पर बोला जवान, 40 भाइयों का बदला लेकर जल्द आऊंगा, ऐसे आई शहादत की खबर

19 फरवरी 2019

मेजर विभूति ढौंडियाल
Dehradun

एक मेजर की चल रही थी अंतिम विदाई तभी आई दूसरे मेजर के शहीद होने की खबर

19 फरवरी 2019

कपिल शर्मा और नवजोत सिद्धू
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू के शो से बाहर होने पर कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा का चौंकाने वाला बयान, खुद बताई वजह

19 फरवरी 2019

list, details and photo of martyred indian army jawan in encounter of pulwama jammu kashmir
Jammu

पुलवामा मुठभेड़: आतंकियों को खत्म करने में इन 5 जवानों ने लगा दी जान की बाजी, जानिए इनके बारे में

18 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

पुलवामा अटैक: शहीद की पत्नी ने जो कहा उसे सुनकर आंसू भी आएंगे खून भी खौलेगा, इस बात का रह जाएगा मलाल

19 फरवरी 2019

fresh snowfall recorded in high hills of himachal today
Shimla

हिमाचल में पहाड़ बर्फ से लकदक, दो दिन भारी हिमपात की चेतावनी

18 फरवरी 2019

कुलविंदर सिंह को अंतिम विदाई
Chandigarh

ससुराल आकर मंगेतर ने दी शहीद को अंतिम विदाई, मां ने सेहरा-कलगी बांधी, हाथ जोड़ बोली- गर्व है

17 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror: childhood story of martyr tilak raj of kangra himachal
Shimla

ऐसा था शहीद तिलक राज का बचपन, सीआरपीएफ में भर्ती होने से पहले किया ये काम

19 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: पीएम मोदी ने दे रखी है सेना को छूट, ध्वस्त हो सकते हैं पाकिस्तान के 40 ठिकाने

19 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack
pulwama attack
Pulwama Attack
pulwama attack jammu
pulwama terror attack
pulwama attack
pulwama attack
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.