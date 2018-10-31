शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Protest by Girls in Punjab University Chandigarh for Hostal Opening For 24 Hours

Pics: 'बस! बहुत हुआ, अब हम नहीं सहेंगे अत्याचार', आधी रात को सड़क पर उतरी हजारों लड़कियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 10:10 AM IST
लड़कियों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
बस, बहुत हुआ अब हम नहीं सहेंगे अत्याचार। आधी रात को हजारों लड़कियां सड़क पर उतर आई और नारेबाजी करते हुए जमकर हंगामा किया, पुलिस भी उन्हें संभाल नहीं पाई।
