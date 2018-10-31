बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bd9310bbdec22696c1d1cce","slug":"protest-by-girls-in-punjab-university-chandigarh-for-hostal-opening-for-24-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: '\u092c\u0938! \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930', \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: 'बस! बहुत हुआ, अब हम नहीं सहेंगे अत्याचार', आधी रात को सड़क पर उतरी हजारों लड़कियां
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 10:10 AM IST
बस, बहुत हुआ अब हम नहीं सहेंगे अत्याचार। आधी रात को हजारों लड़कियां सड़क पर उतर आई और नारेबाजी करते हुए जमकर हंगामा किया, पुलिस भी उन्हें संभाल नहीं पाई।
