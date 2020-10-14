शहर चुनें
सपना चौधरी के पति वीर साहू समेत 70 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पत्नी और बेटे पर छिड़ा विवाद

अमन वर्मा, महम(रोहतक), Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 01:52 PM IST
sapna choudhary, veer sahu
1 of 5
sapna choudhary, veer sahu - फोटो : social media
हरियाणवी कलाकार सपना चौधरी के पति वीर साहू के खिलाफ रोहतक जिले में महम कस्बे के थाने में मामला दर्ज हुआ है। विवाद पत्नी और बेटे को लेकर हुआ है, जिन पर फेसबुक के माध्यम से सवाल उठाए गए हैं। 
city & states chandigarh national haryana rohtak sapna choudhary veer sahu police case sapna chaudhary rohtak police

sapna choudhary, veer sahu
sapna choudhary, veer sahu - फोटो : social media
वीर साहू
वीर साहू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वीर साहू के समर्थक
वीर साहू के समर्थक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वीर साहू के समर्थक
वीर साहू के समर्थक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपना चौधरी, वीर साहू
सपना चौधरी, वीर साहू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
