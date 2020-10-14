शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Ramlila will start from today in Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: रामलीला का मंचन आज से शुरू, स्टेज और ग्राउंड को किया गया सैनिटाइज

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 11:00 PM IST
साजो सामान को पूरी तरह सैनिटाइज किया गया।
1 of 5
साजो सामान को पूरी तरह सैनिटाइज किया गया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेक्टर-7 के नवयुग रामलीला कमेटी के स्टेज पर गुरुवार से मंचन शुरू हो जाएगा। पहले दिन रावण वेदवती संवाद से रामलीला का मंचन शुरू होगा। रामलीला कमेटी के पदाधिकारी बुधवार को पूरा दिन स्टेज और ग्राउंड को ठीक करने में लगे रहे।
साजो सामान को पूरी तरह सैनिटाइज किया गया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
