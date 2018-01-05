Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   passengers must know indian railway rules

रिजर्वेशन कराया, पर ट्रेन छूट गई तो टेंशन न लें, बस एक ये काम कर लें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 05:24 PM IST
passengers must know indian railway rules
1 of 7
रिजर्वेशन कराया है, लेकिन किसी वजह से टाइम पर नहीं पहुंच पाए और ट्रेन छूट गई तो परेशान न हों, बस एक ये काम कर लें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
indian railway indian railway rules train passengers indian train
कॉमेंट करें

Recommended

facebook love story, unique marriage of italian girl with indian boy
Chandigarh

FB पर इटैलियन लड़की को भारतीय से हुआ प्यार, दौड़ आई 7 समंदर पार, मंदिर में फेरे

5 जनवरी 2018

how to in crease reliance jio internet speed
Chandigarh

JIO यूज करते हैं और स्पीड तेज चाहिए तो ये तरीका अपनाएं, दौड़ने लगेगा

5 जनवरी 2018

hssc recruitment 2018 for junior lecture, notification released
Chandigarh

HSSC दे रहा है 10वीं पास को नौकरी, सुनहरे मौके का फायदा उठाएं

5 जनवरी 2018

Driving Licence Rules Changed, Vehicle Ragistration Certificate Rules Changed
Chandigarh

बदल गए ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और RC बनवाने के 10 नियम , एक नहीं कई फायदे

5 जनवरी 2018

honeypreet mother interview on relation with ram rahim, notice to rakhi sawant
Chandigarh

राम रहीम के साथ बेटी के 'रिश्ते' को लेकर हनीप्रीत की मां आई सामने, बोली...

5 जनवरी 2018

hymen surgery before marriage trend is increasing in girls
Delhi NCR

शादी से पहले इस आधे घंटे की सर्जरी कराने का लड़क‌ियों में बढ़ रहा चलन, ये ‌म‌िथक है वजह

4 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

five reason why kejriwal not given rajya sabha ticket to kumar vishwas and ashutosh
Delhi NCR

ये हैं वो 5 कारण, क्यों केजरीवाल ने विश्वास और आशुतोष की जगह बाहरी को दिया राज्य सभा टिकट

5 जनवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

31 दिसंबर 2017

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

31 दिसंबर 2017

wife of psycho killer of palwal came in light and told dreaded story about him
Delhi NCR

साइको किलर के बारे में पत्नी और बेटे ने बताई दिल दहला देने वाली सच्चाई, पहली बार आए सामने

5 जनवरी 2018

sex racket busted kanpur
Kanpur

सेक्स रैकेट इंटरनेशनल, कोडवर्ड था चार्ली, सामने आ रहे हैं बड़े-बड़े नाम

5 जनवरी 2018

Saturn rise on nine january, fruitful of eight sign of zodiac
Kanpur

नौ को शनि उदय, आठ राशियों के लिए शुभ फलदायक

5 जनवरी 2018

Bike thief wrote a emotional letter to bike owner
Chandigarh

भावनात्मक पत्र लिखकर बाइक वापस छोड़ गया चोर, लेटर में लिखा- एक मजबूर बाप हूं...

3 जनवरी 2018

son reached in police station and did complaint against his father
Kanpur

PHOTOS:'...उन्ने कही थी जो चाहो करि लो, तो लेओ हम आ गए थाने पापा की शिकायत करने'

5 जनवरी 2018

Reliance jio secret code for call divert on another phone
Dehradun

JIO का नंबर इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो याद कर लें ये दो कोड, मुश्किल समय में होगा बड़ा फायदा

4 जनवरी 2018

sex racket busted in kanpur these high profiles are belonged
Kanpur

अपार्टमेंट में 'जिस्मफरोशी का धंधा', होम डिलीवरी पर 20 हजार में मिलती थी 'एक रात की दुल्हन'

5 जनवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim weight going down regularly
Chandigarh

127 दिन से जेल में रह रहे राम रहीम का वो सच आया सामने, सोचा भी न होगा

31 दिसंबर 2017

Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's new avatar
Chandigarh

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, अब ये करने को हुआ मजबूर

31 दिसंबर 2017

good news for employees who has PF account
Dehradun

PF अकाउंट रखने वालों का दिल खुश कर देगी यह खबर, अब मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

31 दिसंबर 2017

Rare creatures found in kedarnath captured in cctv camera
Dehradun

केदारनाथ धाम में बर्फबारी के बीच मिला ऐसा जीव, CCTV में देख सब रह गए हैरान, तस्वीरें...

5 जनवरी 2018

Seeing these pictures of cruelity and Humanity
Kanpur

''हैवानियत और इंसानियत'' की ये तस्वीरें देखकर हर किसी की आंख भर आई

3 जनवरी 2018

Rbi order for 200 rupees note to all banks
Dehradun

200 रुपए के नोट को लेकर पढ़ें काम की खबर, RBI ने देशभर के बैंकों को दिए निर्देश

5 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.