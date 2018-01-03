बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4ccce64f1c1b40198b49d6","slug":"palwal-murder-accused-naresh-dhankhad-past","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930: \u092c\u093e\u0924-\u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साइको किलर: बात-बात पर गुस्सा, कहता था- खड़े होकर गुड मार्निंग क्यों नहीं बोलते?
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, भिवानी(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 06:05 PM IST
6 लोगों के सिर पर लोहे की रॉड मार कर हत्या करने वाला 'साइको किलर' का बर्ताव ऑफिस में भी खतरनाक था। पढ़िए साथ काम करने वालों ने क्या कहा...
