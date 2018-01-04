बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरदास मान: एक ऐसा गायक जिसके गानों ने हर किसी के दिल को छुआ, 8 अनकही बातें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 12:43 AM IST
एक ऐसा गायक जो जिसको कभी राज्य की सीमाएं बांध ना सकी। आइए जानें, ऐसे गायकी के सम्राट से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4d2b434f1c1bf61b8b68fb","slug":"gurdas-mann-birthday-special-8-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0906, 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.