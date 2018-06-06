बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b17659f4f1c1bda6e8b6780","slug":"operation-blue-star-history-behind-golden-temple-amritsar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e, 15 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार: देखिए इस ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारे में हुआ था खून खराबा, 15 दिलचस्प बातें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 06 Jun 2018 10:31 AM IST
ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार एक गुरुद्वारे में अंजाम दिया गया था। इसके नाम में मंदिर आता है और नींव एक मुसलमान ने रखी थी। पंजाब के अमृतसर में बना श्री हरिमन्दिर साहिब गुरुद्वारा यानी स्थित स्वर्ण मंदिर में सिखों का पवित्र स्थल है। न केवल सिखों की, बल्कि लोगों की इसमें अटूट आस्था है। यही कारण है कि जब 6 जून 1984 को यहां खून खराबा हुआ। 492 लोगों और 83 जवानों की जान गई तो सिखों की आस्था को गहरी ठेस पहुंची।
