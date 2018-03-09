बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्यारे लाल वडालीः कभी स्कूल का मुंह नहीं देखा, पहलवानी छोड़ी और फिर...एक से एक गाने
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 01:35 PM IST
कभी स्कूल का मुंह नहीं देखा, पहलवानी करते थे लेकिन पिता ने वो भी छुड़वा दी...पर हिम्मत नहीं छोड़ी। जानिए प्यारे लाल वडाली के बारे में सब कुछ।
