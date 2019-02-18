बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिना दहेज शादी, 1 रुपये में सगाई करने वाले ओलंपियन पहलवान ने लिया संन्यास, 5 अनकही बातें
शैलेश तिवारी, अमर उजाला, बहादुरगढ़(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 10:19 AM IST
बिना दहेज के शादी और एक रुपये में सगाई करके मिसाल बने ओलंपियन पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त ने संन्यास ले लिया है। इसके पीछे की वजह जानेंगे तो सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो जाएगा, जानिए 5 अनकही बातें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6a3907bdec2273a3397ade","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-announced-retirement-from-wrestling-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, 1 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, 5 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.