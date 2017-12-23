Download App
आपका शहर Close

आस्ट्रेलिया जाने के लिए वीजा को लेकर बदला गया बड़ा नियम, बड़े फायदे का है

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब)

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 02:52 PM IST
no need of visa for singapore to go to australia

आस्ट्रेलिया या न्यूजीलैंड जाने की सोच रहे हैं तो यह गुड न्यूज आपके लिए है। सरकार ने वीजा को लेकर एक नियम में बड़ा बदलाव किया है, देख लीजिए।

Comments

Browse By Tags

singapore visa no need of singapore visa indian embassy indian passport

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

बनास हादसा: नाबालिग कंंडक्टर चला रहा था बस, सीख रहा था ड्राइविंग, हादसे में 33 की मौत

rajasthan sawai madhopur bus accident death number increasing continously
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Mock Drill: भूकंप के झटकों से दहला हरियाणा, पूरे प्रदेश में 250 से ज्यादा मौतें

Mock Drill to Check Earthquake Preparedness in Haryana
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रायन के माली ने खोला बहुत बड़ा राज, हत्या के वक्त आसपास भी नहीं था बस कंडक्टर

pradyuman thakur murder: gardener reveals new secret about main accused ashok
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

कांग्रेस की कमान के लिए शक्ति प्रदर्शन को तैयार हुड्डा, तंवर की साइकिल यात्रा

struggle for haryana congress president, hooda vs tanwar
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ऐतिहासिक फैसलाः जश्न में दो पैग लगाकर डीजे पर नाचे तो हुक्का पानी बंद

panchkula village panchayat decision to ban dj playing and wine serving
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

चंडीगढ़ में पहली बार, 31 पेड़ों पर होगी रिसर्च, खुलेंगे जिंदगी के राज

research on chandigarh heritage trees
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!