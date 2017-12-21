Download App
दूध की ड्रमी, जीप का टायर, लोहे का तसला और देखो बन गई 'सुपर' बाइक

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:22 AM IST
unique bike, super bike bambukat assembld by using garbage things

दूध की ड्रमी, जीप का टायर और लोहे का तसला लिया और तैयार हो गई बाइक। आप सोच रहे होंगे ये कैसे हुआ? आइए आपको बताते हैं तरीका।

