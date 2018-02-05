बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a77ff3e4f1c1b4e588b6d8b","slug":"murrah-buffalo-shahenshah-of-25-crores-in-asian-buffalo-congress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0921\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e '\u0936\u0939\u0902\u0936\u093e\u0939', \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b '\u0930\u0908\u0938' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मर्सडीज से भी महंगा 'शहंशाह', खाना पीना चौंकाने वाला और लाइफ 'रईस' जैसी
सुरेंद्र दलाल/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:26 PM IST
देखिए एक ऐसा 'शहंशाह', जो मर्सडीज से भी महंगा है और रईसों जैसी जिंदगी जीता है। इसका खाना पीना देखकर भी यकीं नहीं कर पाएंगे।
