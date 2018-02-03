बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a758f9b4f1c1b82268b7ee7","slug":"unbelievable-things-found-in-lady-bank-locker","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940-\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस महिला के लॉकर से निकली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर बैंक वालों के होश उड़ गए
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 04:05 PM IST
देखिए इस महिला के लॉकर से ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें निकली कि देखने वालों के होश उड़ गए। बैंक वालों को भी समझ नहीं आया कि ये सब क्या निकल रहा है।
