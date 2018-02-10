बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7ea4d44f1c1b1d368b97e5","slug":"miracal-tree-found-in-mohali-of-punjab-people-start-to-worship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0940' \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0908' \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'करामाती' पेड़ से निकला 'जादुई' पानी, देखकर चौंक गए ग्रामीण और करने लगे पूजा
अमित शर्मा/अमर उजाला, मोहाली(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:00 PM IST
इस करामाती पेड़ और इससे निकल रहे जादुई पानी को देखकर ग्रामीण हैरान हैं। यहीं नहीं, पेड़ को पूजने व पानी लेने के लिए लोगों का तांता लगा हुआ है।
