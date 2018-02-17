बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'भला है बुरा है जैसा भी है, मेरा पति मेरा देवता है', रुठे पति को मनाने गेट पर बैठी बहू
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 11:59 AM IST
भला है बुरा है जैसा भी है..मेरा पति मेरा देवता है, कहावत को चरितार्थ करती ये महिला अपने रुठे पति को मनाने के लिए ससुराल वालों के गेट पर बैठी है।
