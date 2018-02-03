बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: देखिए एक और 'विराट कोहली', बनाए 3 ऐसे रिकॉर्ड, सर डॉन ब्रेडमेन को पीछे छोड़ा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 01:30 PM IST
देश को एक और 'विराट कोहली' मिल गया है, जबकि खुद विराट कोहली इनके फैन हैं। इन्होंने अंडर 19 वर्ल्ड कप में तीन ऐसे रिकॉर्ड बनाएं कि सर डॉन ब्रेडमेन भी पीछे रह गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a756bbb4f1c1b410b8b6aa2","slug":"indian-wins-u19-world-cup-shubman-gill-auctioned-by-kolkata-knight-riders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940', \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f 3 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.