शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Indian Historical Fort Secrets Revealed in Military Literature Fest

खुलासाः 'लाशों के ऊपर खड़े किए जाते थे किले, खिलजी ने 8 हजार खोपड़ियों से भरवाई थी नींवें'

मोहित धुपड़, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 01:24 PM IST
सीरी किला
1 of 5
सीरी किला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्या आप जानते हैं कि भारत में कई ऐतिहासिक किले ऐसे हैं, जिनकी नीवों में लाशें और खोपड़ियां भरी गई थीं। हाल ही में ये खुलासा एक शोधकर्ता रक्षा विशेषज्ञ ने किया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
indian historical fort historical fort military literature fest indian army dds sandhu pushpesh pant
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chandigarh

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने और रिन्यू कराने से पहले अब करना होगा ये काम, बड़े फायदे में रहेंगे

14 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chandigarh

बच्चों को विदेश भेजने से पहले सावधान, एजेंटों का 'खेल' बर्बाद कर सकता है, कई नुकसान झेलेंगे

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
After snowfall in himachal seven places and shimla temperature in Minus no electricity supply
Chamba

बर्फबारी के बाद मौसम खुलते ही बढ़ी दुश्वारियां, सात स्थानों का पारा माइनस में, बिजली गुल

14 दिसंबर 2019

गायिका इला अरुण
Lucknow

लखनऊः गायिका इला ने राजस्थानी गीतों पर लोगों को खूब झुमाया, देखें- तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

सीएसए में पीएम मोदी
Kanpur

पीएम मोदी की अध्यक्षता में राष्ट्रीय गंगा परिषद की पहली बैठक, एजेंडे में सहायक नदियों पर भी फोकस

14 दिसंबर 2019

कपिलवस्तु में प्रतिवर्ष हजारों की संख्या में आते हैं पर्यटक
Gorakhpur

सिद्धार्थ कैसे कहलाए बुद्ध, क्या है 'कपिलवस्तु' से कनेक्शन? विदेशों से आते लाखों अनुयायी

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

राजेंद्र और शोभा
Chamoli

कहीं भारी बर्फबारी के बीच दुल्हन ने खिंचवाई फोटो तो कहीं बर्फ की फुहारों में पहुंचे दूल्हे राजा

14 दिसंबर 2019

डोली में दुल्हन को विदा कराकर ले गया दूल्हा
Agra

यहां डोली में दुल्हन को विदा कराकर ले गया दूल्हा, वर्षों पुरानी परंपरा को देखने उमड़े लोग

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
राहुल अग्रवाल और आलौकिक दीक्षित
Lucknow

सैकड़ों बच्चों में जगाई शिक्षा की अलख, काम के बाद लगाते हैं क्लास

14 दिसंबर 2019

rain in meerut
Meerut

पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और ठंडी हवा ने बढ़ाया सर्दी का सितम, बारिश ने तोड़ा 22 साल का रिकॉर्ड

14 दिसंबर 2019

बाइक सवार की मौत, प्रदर्शनकारियों को समझाते अधिकारी
Lucknow

हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत, मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर हंगामा व प्रदर्शन, तीन घंटे जाम

14 दिसंबर 2019

पति के मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर जान देने के बाद पत्नी ने बेटी संग लगाई फांसी
Delhi NCR

पति ने मेट्रो के सामने की आत्महत्या, आंखों में आंसू लिए पत्नी घर आई पहले बेटी को मारा फिर खुद को

14 दिसंबर 2019

गुरुकुल में पढ़ाती हैं गुलशन
Meerut

मज़हब की दीवारें तोड़ गुरुकुल की नई उम्मीद बन गईं 'गुलशन', ऐसे पूरा किया बचपन का सपना

14 दिसंबर 2019

railway station
Gorakhpur

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे की 28 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें 16 दिसंबर से 30 जनवरी तक निरस्त, इनकी लिस्ट देख लें

14 दिसंबर 2019

रोहिंग्या
Jammu

रोहिंग्याओं पर खूब बरसी कृपा, बिजली के बिल ही नहीं आधार भी हैं इनके पास, अब सरकार की ये तैयारी

14 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखनाथ मंदिर
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खुशखबरी, अब दर्शन करना होगा और आसान

14 दिसंबर 2019

MEDICINE
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: 1100 दवाएं 80 फीसदी तक सस्ती, कोई ज्यादा पैसे मांगे तो इस नंबर पर फोन करें

14 दिसंबर 2019

रिटायर्ड सैनिक की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

दो बेटियों की शादी से पहले गोली लगते ही दम तोड़ गया रिटायर्ड सैनिक, पत्नी बोली-हत्या हुई

14 दिसंबर 2019

तुर्कमानपुर इलाके से प्रदर्शन जुलूस निकाला
Gorakhpur

नागरिकता कानून और NRC के विरोध में उतरे मुस्लिम, पुलिस ने पटकीं लाठियां, कई हिरासत में

14 दिसंबर 2019

murder in lucknow
Lucknow

बुजुर्ग दंपती हत्याकांड: बेरहमी की सारी हदें कीं पार, बिलकीस पर चाकू से किए ताबड़तोड़ नौ वार

14 दिसंबर 2019

ओलावृष्टि से हुआ भारी नुकसान
Agra

ब्रज में बरसी 'सफेद' आफत, फसलों को काफी नुकसान, एटा में पेड़ गिरने से गई किसान की जान

14 दिसंबर 2019

murder in lucknow
Lucknow

बुजुर्ग दंपती हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, दरवाजा खटखटाया...और खुलते ही चाकू लेकर टूट पड़ा

14 दिसंबर 2019

सीरी किला
सीरी किला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीडीएस संधू
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीडीएस संधू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुंभलगढ़ किला
कुंभलगढ़ किला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दौलताबाद किला
दौलताबाद किला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमिता बेग
अमिता बेग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की ‘भारत बचाओ’ रैली से पहले राहुल गांधी ने दी मोदी सरकार को ये चुनौती

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस मोदी सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान से आवाज बुलंद करने जा रही है।

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज की कमी 1:22

प्याज की ऊंची कीमतों का अनूठा विरोध, दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने एक-दूसरे को पहनाई प्याज-लहसुन की माला

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

'मरदानी 2' पब्लिक रिव्यू: जनता से जानें कैसी है 'मरदानी 2'

13 दिसंबर 2019

फ्लिपकार्ट 1:32

Flipkart ने कस्टमर को भेजा 93,900 रुपये का नकली iPhone 11 Pro

13 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:23

14 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

13 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited