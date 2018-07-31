बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक 'शेर', जिसने बचपन अनाथालय में बिताया, घर में घुसकर दुश्मन को मारा...कहलाया शहीद
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 31 Jul 2018 10:34 AM IST
बचपन अनाथालय में बिताया और एक दिन निर्दोष लोगों को गोलियों से छलनी करने वाले दुश्मन को उसी के घर में घुसकर मारा, शहीद कहलाया। जानिए कौन है ये वीर बहादुर।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5fec494f1c1bb37b8b57d9","slug":"indian-freedom-fighter-shaheed-udham-singh-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0936\u0947\u0930', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0925\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.