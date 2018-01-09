बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a544cd84f1c1bd3178b5b5d","slug":"indian-banks-mobile-app-hacked","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0910\u092a \u092f\u0942\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैंकों की मोबाइल ऐप यूज करते हैं तो संभल जाएं, वरना खाली हो जाएगा अकाउंट
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 11:36 AM IST
बैंक के काम करने के लिए अगर आप भी मोबाइल ऐप यूज करते हैं तो संभल जाएं। वरना नुकसान झेलेंगे, बैंक अकाउंट खाली भी हो सकता है।
