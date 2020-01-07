तस्वीरें: कश्मीरियों का दिल ऐसे जीत रही भारतीय सेना, नेकी के बदले मुस्कान मांगती 'रोमियो फोर्स'

{"_id":"5e143d858ebc3e87a91f467b","slug":"indian-army-wing-romeo-force-working-for-happiness-of-jammu-kashmir-childrens","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u0928\u0947\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0924\u0940 '\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कश्मीरी बच्ची के साथ खेलता सेना का जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय सेना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय सेना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय सेना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्ची, सर्जरी से पहले और सर्जरी के बाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला